Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery fatal crash, accused of DUI

22-year-old NFL wide receiver to be charged in Tuesday morning crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a felony charge of DUI resulting in death in a fiery crash Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The fiery crash involved two cars; a Toyota Rav4 and a Chevrolet Corvette, which Ruggs was driving, police said.

The crash was reported around 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused the complete closure of Rainbow between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours as police investigated.

According to Metro police, a preliminary investigation shows Ruggs car rear-ended the Toyota killing one person inside. Ruggs remained on the scene and showed signs of impairment, police said.

He will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death, police said.

Associated Press is reporting the person killed was a woman. Ruggs had a female passenger in his car that was injured and transported to the hospital.

Ruggs, 22, was the Raiders first pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played for the University of Alabama.

The Las Vegas Raiders issued a statement on social media.

Prominent Las Vegas attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released the following statement.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.” David Chesnoff, Esq. and Richard Schonfeld, Esq.

Ruggs was transported to University Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

