Fans show up outside Allegiant Stadium to cheer on Raiders before game against the Dolphins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 is preventing them from going inside, but that still could not keep Raider Nation fans from Allegiant stadium. Numerous fans flocked to the stadium Saturday to cheer on the team ahead of their big game against the Miami Dolphins. Right now, here’s how the teams stack up: Miami (9-5) at Las Vegas (7-7).

As the Raiders have plunged almost out of playoff contention, Miami has compiled some impressive numbers. Last year the Dolphins allowed an NFL-worst 30.9 points per game. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average. The Dolphins have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams, and Miami has allowed 16 TDs passing after giving up a league-high 39 last year.

The Raiders are 2-5 at home in their first year in Las Vegas and can tie a franchise record for home losses in a season with a sixth. They’ve lost four of five following a 6-3 start and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has more on the Raiders and the team’s fans.