LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tight end Foster Moreau, a solid performer for the Raiders this past season when starter Darren Waller was injured, said Wednesday on Twitter he is stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Moreau, an unrestricted free agent, said he was diagnosed with the form of cancer that affects the body’s immune system during a routine physical conducted by the New Orleans Saints’ staff during the NFL free agency period.

Although Moreau played well in the absence of Waller, it was not clear whether he was going to be re-signed by the Raiders.

“I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football,” he posted on Twitter. ” … time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a– and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

The American Cancer Society says the form of cancer is most common in early adulthood, specially in a person’s 20s. The risk of Hodgkin lymphoma rises again in late adulthood, after 55).

The cancer nonprofit also said survival rates have improved lately, largely due to advances in treatment. The 5-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma is about 89%. Certain factors, including such as the stage of the cancer and a person’s age affect these rates.

On Twitter, the Raiders said: “Your Raider family is with you, Foster.” The tweet ended with a heart symbol.

Moreau, 25, was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders in 2019, the team’s final year in Oakland. At Louisiana State, where he played four seasons, he had 52 catches 621 yards and six touchdowns.

In his four NFL seasons, all with the Raiders, he’s played 61 games with 34 starts. He has 91 career receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs.

This past season was his best is three categories: starts (14), catches (33) and yards (420). He also had a pair of TD catches.

His best season for touchdowns was five during his rookie season. .