Ex-Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) joined his third team Wednesday when Seattle claimed him on waivers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When he was drafted 27th overall by the Raiders in 2019, the thought was Johnathan Abram could be a dominant safety, someone who could solidify the team’s leaky pass defense and prevent opponents from running wild.

Never worked out.

Abram was waived for the second time in less than a month Tuesday — this time by the Green Bay Packers — and then claimed Wednesday by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders gave up on their first-round pick Nov. 9, putting him on waivers after his playing time had been cut significantly. For the Packers, Abram played two games, mostly on special teams, and one defensive snap.

The Seahawks (6-5), still in the playoff hunt, have struggled stopping the run, and safety Ryan Neal is injured, so it makes sense to see if Abram can help plug some holes.