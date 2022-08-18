Pass-rush specialist Carl Nassib is happy to be back with Tampa Bay after two seasons with the Raiders. (Miller/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carl Nassib has a new number with one of his old teams, and the outside linebacker couldn’t be happier playing with Shaq Barrett again even if their Tampa Bay reunion came Wednesday in a different city.

“Shaq was killing it today,” Nassib said. “I mean he’s an All-Pro guy, and I’m excited to keep learning from him and to get a chance to work with him again is pretty fun.”

Tampa Bay’s Carl Nassib (93) prepares to take part in drills during a combined NFL training camp with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Buccaneers signed Nassib, who became the NFL’s first active player to come out as gay in 2021, in time for a joint practice Wednesday with the Tennessee Titans. Nassib flew to Nashville to join a team he played for in 2018 and 2019.

Nassib had 12 1/2 sacks over 29 games with the Bucs, the best stretch of his six-year career. Barrett led the NFL with 19 1/2 sacks in 2019. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said that connection was one of the reasons they decided to bring Nassib back.

“We have a good relationship with him,” Bowles said. “We thought he could still play. We thought he’d be great because he brings a lot of versatility to what we do, and he knows the system. So knowing the system, having the ability to still play and have a camaraderie with the guys was important for us.”

Nassib had been waiting to sign with a team since he wrapped up a two-season stint with the Raiders, including playing 13 games last season. He wasn’t surprised at the wait before signing.

“I was being selective, and this was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Nassib said.

Nassib wore No. 94 with Cleveland, his first stint with Tampa Bay and the past two seasons with the Raiders. He started talking with the Bucs a couple of days ago with outside linebacker Cam Gill dealing with a Lisfranc injury from the Bucs’ preseason opener, and now he’s wearing No. 93 because it was available.

He hadn’t gotten a playbook before hitting the field Wednesday for the first of two joint practices before Saturday night’s exhibition with Tennessee (0-1).

Little has changed with the Bucs since Nassib’s last game with them.

“I still got my same friends, still have the same coaches from when I was here,” Nassib said.

One big change from when he last wore a Bucs’ uniform is that Nassib came out as gay in June 2021 in an Instagram post because representation and being visible matters. Nassib said the response has been nothing but a blessing since then.

“I’ve gotten the most support from family, friends, teammates, and I’m really, really happy,” Nassib said.

“And it’s a new year, and I’m excited to be a football player again. I’m excited to just go out there show what I can do and help the team anyway that I can.”