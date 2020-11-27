Ending to Chiefs game motivates Raiders defense going into game against Falcons

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL is buzzing about last Sunday night’s classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The silver and black felt they let a win get away, but they’re learning from their loss as the prepare for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders are thankful to be 6-4, but not exactly to the point of sending a plate of yams and casserole to Patrick Mahomes. The MVP Chiefs quarterback can go ahead and sit at the kids’ table — we don’t have room here.

Last Sunday night, the Raiders had a 3-point lead with a minute and 40 seconds left in the game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs proceeded to carve them up for a 75-yard game-winning feast.

It hurt, but the Raiders can’t dwell on defeat and must spend their turkey time thinking about another formidable bird: the Falcons.

“I always tell them you have to take lessons, whether you win or lose, especially when you lose,” said Paul Guenther, Raiders defensive coordinator. “I think they are pissed off more than anything.”

Safety Johnathan Abram said, “It’s just a correction. We came in Monday, and we fixed. The one thing that I learned from it is you can do your job correctly all game, but the one time you don’t, it shows up. It just happens to show up at a critical moment in the game. It was a division game coming off a tough week. It’s the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s one we all wanted and one we can’t get back. We just have to go out there this week and each and every week and make sure we do our part. That way, we can make sure we face those guys again. That’s all we can hope for.”

The Raiders are surly, which works out well. They need to stay away from people and stay COVID-concern free because right now, in week 12 of the NFL season, the best ability is availability.