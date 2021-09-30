Derek Carr named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders have the top offense in the NFL after three weeks of action, because of that, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr has been named Offensive Players of the Month in the AFC.
Stat line: Completed 88-of-136 passes for 1,203 yards (64.7 percent) with six touchdowns against two interceptions for a passer rating of 101.4.
- Became only the fourth player with at least 1,200 passing yards through his team’s first three games of a season in NFL history, joining Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018), Kurt Warner (2000) and Tom Brady (2011).
- Became just the fifth quarterback since the merger to win the first three games of a season while passing for at least 300 yards and two TDs, joining Josh Allen (2020), Patrick Mahomes (2019), Peyton Manning (2013) and Steve Young (1998).
- Dating back to Week 16 of the 2020 season, has recorded at least 325 passing yards in five consecutive games, trailing only Rich Gannon (six games in 2002) for most consecutive games with at least 325 passing yards in NFL history.
- Is the only quarterback in the NFL this season to pass for at least 300 yards in all three contests during the month of September.
- His 88 passing completions are tied for first in the AFC during the month of September.
- His 8.85 avg. yards per attempt ranks second in the AFC during the month of September.
- His 52 first down completions rank tied for first in the AFC during the month of September.
- His 11 completions on passes of 25-plus yards downfield rank first in the AFC during the month of September.