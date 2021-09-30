Derek Carr named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after wide receiver Hunter Renfrow scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders have the top offense in the NFL after three weeks of action, because of that, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr has been named Offensive Players of the Month in the AFC.

Stat line: Completed 88-of-136 passes for 1,203 yards (64.7 percent) with six touchdowns against two interceptions for a passer rating of 101.4.