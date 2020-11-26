Derek Carr having MVP-type season going into game against Atlanta Falcons

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are playing the Atlanta Falcons for the first time since 2016. The last time the Raiders beat them was in 2000. The key to snapping that streak? The play of quarterback Derek Carr.

When Carr last played Atlanta in 2016, he was having an MVP-type season. Here in 2020, he’s having another MVP-type season.

But Carr is quick to point out it’s not just him. The more dynamic the surrounding cast, the better play from the quarterback.

“It does help when you get to be in the same system for three years, it does help. When you’re hearing the same voice in the headset, you’re hearing the same voice, you know, Monday through Saturday,” he said. “Here, it helps to have continuity up front and at scale positions. And quarterback is a great position that we all love to talk about, but I cannot do it alone. And no one, no one in this world can, no matter how often we think certain guys are and things like that. If you change the situation for him, things will be different.”

The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have some fans. It’s a 10 a.m. PT kickoff on CBS.