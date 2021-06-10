Dates, times set for Raiders preseason games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders are looking forward for a full preseason of games this summer. After last years preseason was cancelled because of COVID-19 fears, this will be the Raiders first full preseason in Las Vegas. NFL teams are adding one new regular season game in 2021 and playing only three preseason games instead of the four games they have played in the past. The Raiders will play the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers this preseason.

Saturday August 14 – Seattle at Las Vegas, 6:00 p.m. PDT

Saturday August 21 – Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 7:00 p.m. PDT

Sunday August 29 – Las Vegas at San Francisco, 1:00 p.m. PDT