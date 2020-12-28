Darren Waller sets season mark for most catches by Raiders tight end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Darren Waller is exceeding expectations with every catch and career mark. The Raiders top target went to college at running school, was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft and dropped out of the league due to addiction struggles.

All of that has led to his mark as a Raider all-time great.

Waller surpassed 1,000 yards receiving during Saturday’s night game against the Miami Dolphins when he caught five passes for 114 yards. It’s not just the quantity of yards that’s impressive, it’s his catches.

He’s had 98 — the most ever in a season by a Raider tight end. That’s more than legends like Todd Christianson and Dave Casper.

Waller has emerged as not just an elite Raider, but one of the best and most unstoppable players in the NFL.

“To break a record, I don’t think I’ve ever done anything like that before. It’s cool. I appreciate everything that goes into that. The quarterback who’s throwing it, the time that he needs to throw it from the offensive line, the receivers who are clearing out areas for me to make a play. There is a lot of people that goes into that,” said Waller.

“He’s a great player. He plays such a major role in so many positions,” said Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden. “He’s one of the best players I’ve seen play football.”

The Raiders fell to the Dolphins in Saturday night’s game, 26-25.

The Raiders (7-8) were eliminated with their fifth loss in six games and will be out of the postseason for the 17th time in 18 seasons.