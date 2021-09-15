Crosby named AFC Defensive player of the Week; McCoy out for season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders pressures quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Good news and bad news for the Raiders defense this week. Defensive lineman Maxx Crosby has been named the AFC Defensive player of the Week. In his first game as a Raiders’ team captain, Crosby finished with six total tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. His play stood out even more considering it was against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won NFL MVP two seasons ago.

On the negative side, defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was injured in Monday’s win over the Ravens and will be out for the season with a knee injury.