LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders stars Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

It’s the second Pro Bowl for Crosby and Jacobs, while Adams earns his sixth trip. Adams’ first five Pro Bowls came as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Crosby was named a starter at defensive end a year after earning Pro Bowl MVP honors last year. Crosby is currently second in tackles (77) and third in sacks (11.5) in the AFC. He ranks first in forced fumbles (3) and tackles for a loss (19).

Adams is tied for the NFL lead with 12 touchdown receptions, and he is tied for seventh in AFC receptions with 86. His seven 100-yard games rank second in the NFL and are already tied for the most in a single season in Raiders’ history with two games yet to play.

Jacobs, who entered the season with the team declining to pick up the option year on his contract, could be up for a big raise next year. He is leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,495 yards on 291 carries, a 5.1 yards per carry average. His 1,858 total yards from scrimmage are the most in the league. He also ranks first in the NFL in rushing first downs (83), first in rushing yards per game (106.8), second in 100-yard rushing games (six), second in runs of 10-plus yards (37) and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (11).