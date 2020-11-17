Creech, Nellis airmen light Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders commemorated Salute to Service by affording the opportunity for a select group of Airmen from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 15 game versus Denver at Allegiant Stadium.

Salute to Service is a league-wide initiative that the NFL describes as “A collective effort to honor, empower and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans and their families.” To further support Salute to Service, Allegiant Stadium was adorned with stencils, banners and goal post wraps that pay tribute to the military. Game balls with the Salute to Service logo were used and military-colored equipment were provided to players, including helmet decals, captains’ patches, wristbands, sideline caps and quarterback towels. These were among several activations that the Raiders planned to honor our veterans and active military and thank them for their service to our country.

This marks the third straight time in 2020 that the Raiders have bestowed members of the community with the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah, including at Intermountain Healthcare, joined two-time breast cancer survivor Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of the October 25 game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders commemorated the NFL’s “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” initiative. Before kickoff of the October 4 game versus Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community. Frontline medical workers from throughout the valley, including Intermountain Healthcare, were afforded the honor.

Since the tradition began in 2011, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced the New Orleans Saints on September 21. Prior to every game, the team and the fans pay tribute to Mr. Davis by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch in his honor. The Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis’ legacy as the Raiders’ long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders’ Commitment to Excellence…in recognition of Mr. Davis’ enduring vision that “the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders’ organization is the will to win.”