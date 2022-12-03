Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) was hurt Oct. 10 in a Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders activated Nate Hobbs on Saturday, and the second-year cornerback from Illinois is expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. (1:25 p.m., KLAS, Channel 8).

Hobbs last played on Oct. 10, in a 30-29 “Monday Night Football” loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He needed surgery to repair bones in his left hand and missed the next six games.

Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday he expected Hobbs to be ready to play against the Chargers.

In another roster move, the Raiders placed guard Lester Cotton Sr. on the reserve/injured list and promoted defensive tackle Kyle Peko from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.