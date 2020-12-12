Chiefs, Steelers solidify themselves as Super Bowl favorites; Raiders sit at 80-1 odds to win title

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is only 4 weeks left in the NFL regular season, so it is down to crunch time for a lot of teams.

This seems like a good opportunity to take a look at the playoff picture. We are going to start with the AFC with Jeff Stoneback of BetMGM.

“The AFC’s kind of top heavy. You’ve got your two teams, you get your Chiefs and Steelers to win the Super Bowl, as well. The Chiefs are 12-5 and the Steelers 7½-1,” Stoneback said. “Then you’ve got quite a gap between that. You got the Bills at 18-1, Ravens 28-1, then the Colts and Titans are fighting for that top spot in their division at 30-1.”

The Raiders are long shots at 80-1 to win the Super Bowl. They have a key matchup this weekend against the Colts.

“We open up the Colts at 2½-point favorites, and bettors are siding with the Colts, and they’re been up now to a three-point favorites,” Stoneback said.

So, the Raiders play their next three games at Allegiant Stadium. After the game against the Colts, they have the Chargers coming here for a Thursday night game, then following that, the day after Christmas, they host the Miami Dolphins — another playoff team.