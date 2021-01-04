Changes coming to Raiders defense this off season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man in charge of the Raiders will have some big decisions to make this off season. Head Coach Jon Gruden and all of Raider Nation aren’t satisfied with an 8-8 season.

But if you are a “glass half full” person and think their first season in Vegas wasn’t a losing season, this was a one-game improvement over last year.

The defense, however, let the nation down, and fixes need to be made. It starts right away with Gruden hiring a defensive coordinator, sooner rather than later.

“We expect Rod to be a big part of this defense moving forward. He’s as good as there is on that side of the ball,” said Gruden. “Yes, we’ll begin our search tomorrow. We plan to move quickly; we’re excited about this process.”

Look for an announcement on a new defensive coordinator in the next week or so. The Raiders and every other NFL team are hoping for fans in 2021, which could make a huge difference for Las Vegas.