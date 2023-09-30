LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chandler Jones has reportedly been released from the Las Vegas Raiders after a recent arrest.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones was released by the Raiders organization Saturday. Jones was arrested Friday morning, according to Clark County Detention records.

Court documents showed that Jones, 33, faced two misdemeanor charges for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. Jones was scheduled to appear on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas Justice Court, but that was canceled.

“Raiders are releasing DE Chandler Jones, who was arrested yesterday in Las Vegas after a turbulent week, per a league source. Jones has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend and was placed on the NFI list on Sept. 20,” Schefter said in a post on X Saturday.

Schefter said that Jones has posted on social media that he was taken to a hospital “against my will,” adding that he was later transferred to a behavioral health facility.

The Raiders organization released a statement on Friday, saying, “The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones is due in court on Dec. 4.