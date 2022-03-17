LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders signed four-time Pro Bowl free agent Chandler Jones on Thursday, bolstering their pass rush after Maxx Crosby’s Pro Bowl season.

A tweet by NFL Game Day described the revamped Raiders rush “scary.”

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was acquired in a deal that sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones said Thursday that Crosby and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were two of the reasons he wanted to play for the Raiders.

The Raiders cut Carl Nassib on Wednesday in a salary cap move to save $8 million, part of the money to bring Jones in. Jones got a 3-year deal worth roughly $51 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rappoport.