Carr-Ruggs connection key to win over Chiefs; Raiders on bye week

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III celebrates a first down after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders head into their bye week after one of the biggest wins in years — the Raiders’ upset win over Kansas City.

The key to that victory: Quarterback Derek Carr finding rookie wide receiver out of Alabama Henry Ruggs III for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Carr says Ruggs brings a new dimension to the team.

“To have the knowledge as a quarterback to know that you have a guy that runs 4.1, 4.2, and the knowledge that not only that he knows what route to run and he knows if we get the look we want to get, he can win,” Carr said, “having that confidence, it doesn’t matter what’s going on with anything else. If I just sit there and make my read, we have a chance to make that play. So, as it unfolds, and you throw the ball … it’s like, it’s like, man, I like this, you know.”

“Man, it’s a good feeling out there, you know,” Ruggs said. “I trust them. You know when the ball was in the air, like, that I know that he was throwing me away from everybody. But I was, I was just saying that you know I was looking for the defender, trying to see how I needed to attack the ball and, you know, how to catch it.”

“We haven’t had a healthy Henry Ruggs really for a full game until yesterday so hopefully that’s a sign of good things to come,” Coach Jon Gruden said. “We’re just learning about Ruggs, or just getting them into the offense … we got to do a better job of that coming weeks.”

The Raiders take a week off to get healthy and then get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Derek Carr and Tom Brady. The game is Sunday night — Oct. 25 — at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.