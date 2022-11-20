Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is upended by Denver linebacker Baron Browning in the second half Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Derek Carr finished off the Denver Broncos with two clutch scoring drives Sunday, one that forced overtime and the other that resulted in a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams for a 22-16 Raiders victory at Denver’s Mile High Stadium.

Daniel Carlson’s 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left forced the extra period, and then on the only possession of OT, Carr and the Raiders (3-7) needed three plays to snap a three-game losing streak and beat Denver (3-7), an AFC West rival, for the second time this season.

After Josh Jacobs was stopped for no gain, Carr went over the middle to Foster Moreau for a 33-yard gain to the Denver 35.

On the next play, Carr faked a handoff to Jacobs and then lofted a pass to an open Adams who trotted into the right corner of the end zone.

Carr was 23-for-37 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He also found Adams for a 31-yard score.

“I think our guys found out how hard it is … we all found a way to do our jobs at a high level,” Carr said. “That’s the culture we want to believe in.”

Davante Adams (17) and Derek Carr react after their first connection for a touchdown, a 31-yarder in the opening half. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels praised his offensive line for giving Carr time on the winning drive in OT. He also praised his quarterback.

“Whatever the situation has been, it doesn’t seem to rattle him. McDaniels said of Carr’s performance on the offense’s final two drives. “I thought he played with great poise.”

McDaniels also thought defensive end Maxx Crosby was outstanding, leading a unit that held the Broncos to 320 yards, including 94 rushing, and made several tough stops. “He just gives tremendous effort on every play,” McDaniels said of Crosby, who also blocked a field goal right before the teams went off at halftime.

Crosby also had five tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble.

Adams had seven catches for 141 yards, Jacobs ran 24 times for 109 yards.

“Just not panicking … just taking a deep breath between plays,” said Adams, explaining how the Raiders came up with clutch plays on their final two possessions. “That’s what we need.”

Adams said Moreau’s catch right before his winning TD was critical to the rally, too. “That was big … that’s what we need.”

Added Carr of Moreau’s catch: “That was a huge, huge play, and the window he found to make the catch was incredible.”

The Raiders forced the extra period on a neat drive that saw Carr connect on three passes before the offense stalled on the Denver 7.

Taking possession with 1:43 left after the defense forced a Denver punt, Carr’s completions included a 21-yarder over the middle to Keelan Cole and a 43-yarder to a streaking Jacobs who was alone along the sideline.

But with first and goal at the 7, Denver’s defense ramped up the pressure and the Raiders had to settle for Carlson’s 25-yarder with 16 seconds left that forced OT.

Carlson’s career-best 57-yarder tied the game at 13-13 with 4:56 remaining.

After Carlson’s field goal, the Broncos then moved 52 yards on eight plays with Brandon McManus kicking a 48-yarder for a 16-13 advantage with 3:30 left.