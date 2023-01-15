LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Derek Carr, most likely to be former Raiders quarterback after his late-season benching, delivered a spirited talk at ChurchLV in Henderson on Saturday night, telling the congregation he’s been “a little fired up these past couple of weeks.”

Carr said his benching and what is expected to be a trade or a release by the Raiders, the only NFL team for which he’s played, has showed him that “nothing can get me down.”

His recent professional ordeal, he said, shows “There’s nothing that can come against me where I’m not going to win in the end.”

Carr, in an address that focused on his faith, said people have been asking him if he’s OK. “You don’t really know me if you’re asking if I’m OK,” he said. “You don’t know the God that I know.”

Carr said the separation from the Raiders has been “hard” and that “franchises are heavy to carry.”

The quarterback was replaced for the Raiders’ final two games, both losses, by Jarrett Stidham. He is expected to be traded or released before Feb. 15. Such a move means the Raiders won’t have to pay Carr’s contract, saving nearly $40 million.

The talk at the church was Carr’s first in public since the separation. He did thank fans last week in a social media post.