Nassib’s Raiders jersey becomes league’s top-seller

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s jersey is the top seller across the entire Fanatics’ network, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
The jersey was the top-selling item on both Monday and Tuesday, Schefter reported.
Fanatics is a sports company with exclusive rights to player merchandise.
Nassib, 28, made history Monday, announcing he was gay and becoming the first active NFL player to do so openly.
Nassib also said he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization aimed to prevent LGBTQ youth suicide. The NFL confirms it will match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project.