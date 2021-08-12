Big names join 18-piece band for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

Players warm up before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are teaming up with award-winning trumpet player and composer David Perrico to continue a live-music tradition that goes back to the 1960s.

Perrico will lead an 18-piece orchestra in a pit near the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium, adding to the gameday experience when the Raiders play at home.

“It is a great honor to be the conductor as the 18-piece band is absolutely fantastic, and it is a pleasure to entertain Raider Nation,” Perrico said.

Perrico, a Las Vegas resident for more than 17 years, has performed with legends including Gladys Knight, Toni Braxton, Natalie Cole, Frankie Valli, Michael Feinstein, Frankie Avalon and The Temptations, according to a Thursday news release from the Raiders. The house band includes world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with some of the music industry’s biggest stars.

“Synchronized Raiderette routines have been paired with live band musical stylings dating back to the 1960s in the Bay Area, when Del Courtney and his band matched the intensity on the field with their orchestral performances,” according to the announcement. “That tradition continued in Los Angeles when Horace Heidt Jr. led an equally symphonic group of some of the finest musicians in the world, who roused Coliseum crowds for over a decade.”

And now, tradition meets Vegas.

The band: