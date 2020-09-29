Beyond the Wall: Raiders’ Darren Waller hosts charity event for kids of southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of our Las Vegas’ very own Raiders is raising money for the kids of southern Nevada. Raiders tight end Darren Waller held a gala at the Dragon Ridge Country Club Monday.

Waller has been through the valleys of addiction, and now he’s sittin’ on the summitt of success by overcoming those demons so he’s sharing his story and a message while raising money through his “Beyond The Wall” event.

“Back up and live a life that you respect; that love you and love having you around, and they respect, so it’s never over for you, Waller said. “Your story is never over; you can always change it. You can always live better.”

Waller raised thousands of dollars Monday night through donations and a silent auction, but now his attention is moving toward Sunday’s home game with the Buffalo Bills.

