Bettors steer clear from Raiders, Chiefs game due to COVID questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have their biggest game of the season coming up this weekend — the Chiefs are in town. 8 News Now has the latest on the betting line for the game.

So, we’re ripping right along through this NFL season, we’ll talk about the Raiders and Chiefs in just a moment but how about those New York Jets? They’re 0-9 right now this has to feel like one of the longest seasons ever for them, and they’re 2-7 against the spread, so the betters have been making some money going against them.

“It’s an automatic play we need the jets every week which is kind of in the back there a lot,” said Jeff Stoneback — BetMGM Director of Trading. “You know, like you said they aren’t very good against the spread this year so they’re on almost everybody’s parlay and every week there’s money against the jets and why not, it’s worked out well for the bettor.”

Now, we have the raiders against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Raiders won at Kansas City already this year, 40-32, and they hope to pull off another upset this weekend.

“It’s kind of a hard game to figure out what all the COVID issues that we’ve got here, so we did open the game seven did go to eight,” said Stoneback. “Seems like the Raiders have more players with COVID than the Chiefs that at this point so it’s been quite quiet as far as the betting on that game, and so, hopefully we will get through the game and have this Sunday night game there.”

The biggest matchup of the season for both the Raiders and the Chiefs takes place here at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, the winner of this matchup will control the AFC West.