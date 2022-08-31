LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It didn’t take long for former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood to find a job with another NFL team.

Leatherwood, drafted in the first round, No. 17, by the Raiders in 2021, is headed to the Chicago Bears, according to several published reports, including one by the Chicago Tribune.

Leatherwood started one season with the Raiders at tackle after being a surprisingly high pick by the team’s previous personnel leaders, coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. Both are gone, replaced by coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler.

According to a tweet by NFL Insider Ian Rappaport, the Bears’ waiver claim on Leatherwood means they’ll be responsible for his contract, which has three years remaining at a guaranteed total of $5.9 million. Rappaport reported that the Raiders have paid roughly 59% of Leatherwood’s original contract.

Leatherwood signed a five-year deal worth $14.4 million with the Raiders after being picked out of Alabama, according to spotrac.com. The deal included a $7.8 million signing bonus.