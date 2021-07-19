Badain releases statement on resignation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After his surprising resignation Monday evening, former Raiders president Marc Badain released the following statement through the NFL’s Adan Schefter. Badain says he is leaving the Raiders to focus on his family and he emphasized the success the organization had in its move to Las Vegas and the building of Allegiant Stadium

“The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization. Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure. Together the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible. Now that the project is complete it is time for me to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits. I am forever grateful to MD for his unwavering support and friendship. I wish him and the Raider family the best. I will always feel a part of the team because as everybody knows….Once A Raider, Always A Raider.”

Marc Badain