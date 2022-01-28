AP source: Raiders make request to interview Josh McDaniels

FILE – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels looks on prior to an NFL football game Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview the Patriots’ McDaniels for their head coach opening. A person familiar with the search said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, the Raiders made the request to speak with McDaniels about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coach opening.

A person familiar with the search said Thursday the Raiders made the request to speak with McDaniels about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates.

McDaniels is the fourth known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week, and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo interviewed with owner Mark Davis this week.

McDaniels is the first of those candidates with an offensive background, having been coordinator for New England for 14 seasons and the St. Louis Rams for one. McDaniels also had an unsuccessful head coaching tenure in Denver from 2009-10 and pulled out of the job in Indianapolis immediately after being hired in 2018 to return to the Patriots.

McDaniels is viewed as one of the brighter offensive minds in the game with his many years working with Tom Brady on the Patriots and his work this season helping to develop rookie Mac Jones.