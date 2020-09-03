Allegiant Stadium to make history as first cashless American professional sports venue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium will be the first venue in American pro sports to open as a cashless venue.

“As part of our ongoing dedication to provide our fans and patrons with a world-class sports and live entertainment experience, and in response to feedback from our most loyal customers, cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any stadium-controlled parking location or within Allegiant Stadium,” said in Allegiant Stadium website post on Friday.

In the statement, Allegiant Stadium officials say they hope cashless transactions will improve the fan experience by significantly increasing the speed of service.

This would mean shorter lines to help fans return to their seats quicker. A survey of PSL Holders also showed that a majority of fans prefer cashless payment options.

This decision is also in line with recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control, and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through both his Medical Advisory Team and emergency directive urging businesses to adopt contactless payment systems.

Cashless transactions promote the overall health, security, and public safety of fans and PSL Holders, according to stadium officials.

Fans can pay for items using valid debit or credit cards, or mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.

For fans who bring cash to the stadium, Allegiant Stadium will offer cash-to-card kiosks throughout the stadium where fans can exchange cash for a pre-paid card that can be used both inside and outside the stadium.