Allegiant Stadium still accepting applications for game day staff

LAS VEGAS – Allegiant Stadium continues its virtual recruitment for various gameday positions for the Las Vegas Raiders’ upcoming inaugural season. The nearly completed stadium is still looking to fill up to 4,500 new part-time positions in hospitality, food services, security, ticketing, customer service, custodial and a variety of other jobs across six employers including the Las Vegas Raiders, Silver & Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG-LV, S.A.F.E. Management and ASM Global. While all departments and vendors are still hiring, individuals interested in security and food and beverage services are highly encouraged to apply to join the Allegiant Stadium team.

Those looking for more information about available positions or to apply directly, please visit allegiant-stadium-careers.com. The application site is desktop and smartphone compatible. All individuals will receive a confirmation email when applications are submitted successfully. Based on position, the appropriate recruiter will contact qualified applicants directly to arrange follow-up interviews or to discuss next steps. With preseason games kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 27, applicants should be available to work all Las Vegas Raiders home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.