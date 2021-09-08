SLIDE SHOW: Allegiant Air unveils new Raiders silver & black aircraft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Allegiant Airlines is going “all in” with its support of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, they have added a Raiders themed aircraft to their livery. The plane was unveiled Wednesday at McCarran International Airport. This new plane fits in with Allegiant owning the naming rights to the stadium where the Raider play and their offer of low-cost flights to accommodate Raiders’ fans.

“As die-hard fans know, ‘The Autumn Wind is a Raider,’” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “As football season rolls in this fall, we’re thrilled to have ‘The Autumn Wind’ bring this stunning aircraft to Las Vegas for all fans to enjoy. As Las Vegas’ hometown airline, we’re incredibly proud of our partnership with our hometown team. This distinctive jet brings together signature elements of both our brands, combining them to showcase our shared community pride.”