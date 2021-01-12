Adelson left impact on Raiders relocation to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Sheldon Adelson played a major role in building Allegiant Stadium and bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas.

It’s unlikely to think that the Raiders would be in Southern Nevada without Adelson. Although, he didn’t finish as part of the project, but his presence from the beginning put the wheels in motion. Adelson offered to put $650 million dollars into the project with his money and name giving the relocation deal credibility.

