A view of the Las Vegas Raiders’ fandom across the US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raider Nation let’s go! A new study pinpoints the Las Vegas Raiders Fandom across the United States. The map was put together by the guys over at casinoinsider.com.

The map is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month that was tracking tweets and fan hashtags, such as #RaiderNation, to see where Raider fans are located across the US. Over 70,000 tweets were tracked.

NFL fans in general seem to approve of the move to Las Vegas, and it seems the team has gained more followers because of it.

The study found most of the fan base is in the southwest. However, there are a few surprises states. For example, the state of Missouri ranked #3 for Raider fans.

The list of the top 10 Raider Nation-states are as followed: