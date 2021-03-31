A Taste of Silver and Black: Raiders Tavern & Grill debuts at M Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have aligned themselves with many businesses in Southern Nevada, the M Resort Spa Casino being one. It’s perfect for the team, as it’s less than a mile away from the Intermountain Health Care and Performance Center.

Today, then unveiled the newest addition: the Raiders Tavern & Grill.

8 Sports Now had a chance to take an early peek at the eatery. It’s all Raiders, silver and black and more silver and black.

Check out what’s waiting for Raider Nation in the video above.