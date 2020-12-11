A familiar sight: Raiders face Philip Rivers with playoff hopes on the line

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Old habits are hard to kick, like the Raiders playing Philip Rivers with the season depending on it. The former Chargers quarterback has 47 touchdown passes against the Silver and Black to his resume.

He may be in a new uniform. But he is the same old gunslinger.

“He has more fun playing football than most guys I know. He has a passion about him that’s rare,” said head coach Jon Gruden. “I know he wants to beat us in the worst way. He has a disdain for the Raiders; he has made that perfectly honest to me.”

“Something about playing the Raiders is a big deal,” said Rivers. “I got a first taste of it with Marty Schottenheimer out there in my first couple of years. There’s some familiarity there obviously, even with Gruden being there the last couple of years playing them twice.”

“As an old soul, it’s fun for me to watch because I respect the heck out of him. It’s fun for me to watch,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “Anytime you go against him, you got to be ready for a shootout. I’ve played against him where it’s come down the wire. I’ve played against him where we’ve had the lead and here he comes running on back with it with a comeback.”

The good news for the Raiders is Josh Jacobs was back at practice Thursday. They are going to need everyone if they are going to deny Rivers his 19th career victory against the Silver and Black.