8 NFL players test positive, league reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 in tests performed from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, according to the league and the NFL Players Association.
A Tuesday new release reports 11 positives were also confirmed among other personnel.
The league did not name any of the players with positive tests.
Raiders right tackle Trent Brown tested positive last week, and the team took precautions with other offensive linemen leading up to last Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and no other positive tests were reported. The Raiders face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.
Recent positive tests have shuffled a few schedules in past weeks as teams dealt with COVID-19 protocols. Players and some employees are tested daily, and teams follow procedures to isolate cases as soon as they are detected.
“They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms,” the league reports.
Testing results for Oct. 18 through Oct. 24:
- 42,687 tests administered to a total of 7,817 players and team personnel.
- 16,799 tests administered to 2,491 players; 25,888 tests were administered to 5,326 personnel.
- Eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel.
Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug. 1 through Oct. 24:
- More than 500,000 tests were administered to players and personnel.
- 55 players and 82 other personnel were confirmed positive cases.