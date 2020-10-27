8 NFL players test positive, league reports

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test. The Raiders held practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 without their starting five as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 in tests performed from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, according to the league and the NFL Players Association.

A Tuesday new release reports 11 positives were also confirmed among other personnel.

The league did not name any of the players with positive tests.

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown tested positive last week, and the team took precautions with other offensive linemen leading up to last Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and no other positive tests were reported. The Raiders face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Recent positive tests have shuffled a few schedules in past weeks as teams dealt with COVID-19 protocols. Players and some employees are tested daily, and teams follow procedures to isolate cases as soon as they are detected.

“They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms,” the league reports.

Testing results for Oct. 18 through Oct. 24:

42,687 tests administered to a total of 7,817 players and team personnel.

16,799 tests administered to 2,491 players; 25,888 tests were administered to 5,326 personnel.

Eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug. 1 through Oct. 24: