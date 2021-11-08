3-time Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson signs with Raiders

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 17: DeSean Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 17, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have signed free agent WR DeSean Jackson, the club announced Monday.

Jackson could fill the gap created when Henry Ruggs III was released by the team following a deadly car crash last week. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in the case. Zay Jones was promoted to the starting lineup when Ruggs was cut.

Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and Associated Press All-Pro honoree in 2009, has appeared in 167 games with 154 starts in his career, recording 620 receptions for 10,877 with 57 touchdowns and adding 71 carries for 459 yards with four touchdowns. He has also returned 140 punts for 1,315 yards with four touchdowns.

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver has made stops with the Los Angeles Rams (2021), Philadelphia (2008-13, 19-20), Tampa Bay (2017-18) and Washington (2014-16).

A native of Long Beach, Calif., Jackson played three years at California (2005-07), starting 34-of-36 games. He finished his collegiate career with 162 receptions for 2,423 yards with 22 touchdowns, while rushing 24 times for 199 yards and one touchdown.