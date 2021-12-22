2 alternate screening sites set for Raiders-Broncos game at Allegiant on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two locations will be set up for alternate screening at Allegiant Stadium prior to the Raiders-Broncos game on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The Raiders are offering services in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.

The Raiders recommend fully vaccinated fans attending the game should download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium. The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand.

Fans who need to complete alternate screening or receive vaccinations can still get into the game under certain circumstances:

If a fan has received the first of a two-dose vaccination or received the second dose of a two-dose vaccination after Dec. 12

If a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12- to 13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

Full details about alternate screening can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening