LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pickleball is one of the fastest-rising sports in the world and the top players are competing this week in Las Vegas.

Ben Johns, the number two ranked player, no doubt feels the pressure as he is competing against other of the world’s best pickleball ball players this week.

“Billie Jean King said pressure is a privilege and I definitely very much agree with that,” Johns said. “First match of the day is always a little bit slow it’s pretty hot out here but happy to be back in Vegas.”

It’s the final grand-slam event of the calendar year for the Professional Pickleball Association and no better place to compete than the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

Tyson Mcguffin is the number one ranked player in the world for pickleball and described what it was like to compete in the event this year.

“Awesome to be in Vegas always have to stay on the Strip happy to be here and hoping for a good day,” he told 8 News Now.

It’s not just the destinations that are getting bigger and better, but the sport as a whole. It definitely helps when the most recognizable athlete in the world shows interest.

“Lebron James just bought an MLP team, kinda cool. Definitely heading in the right direction, fastest growing sport in North America. I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Mcguffin added.