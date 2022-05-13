LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of local athletes has made history with their success in gymnastics, and we could be looking at the future of Team USA.

Five of the valley’s finest gymnasts with Salcianu Elite Gymnastics are headed to nationals this weekend in Arizona. They are the largest group ever from Nevada to compete at this level, and they hope to shine at the competition.

Their coach, Tammy Salcianu, said she has some high hopes for the team.

“For them to just go out and do their best, and, you know, most of these girls already committed to college,” Salcianu said. “We have four athletes going this year, and some are aspiring to go into elite gymnastics potentially in the future.”

The group said they are expecting a great time this weekend.

“Just to have fun and go for four, and then hopefully everyone wins,” said Trista Goodman.

“I’m super excited for Arizona. I’ve never been to Nationals before, so this is my first one,” Tirzah Wise added. “I’m super excited to go with my teammates, it’s gonna be a blast.”

They told 8 News Now that this is the best team they’ve ever had, and that they’re also looking forward to the future and where gymnastics can take them.

“Olympics is a possibility. I really hope to get there one day, and also college in the future,” said Genesis Pebenito. “I’m 15, so I can’t commit yet, but I’m definitely planning college.”

Sienna Robinson also said she has specific college and athletic hopes in mind.

“I’m verbally committed to Stanford University, and that’s my goal, to compete for Stanford,” Robinson said.