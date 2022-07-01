LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of people made their way to the Las Vegas Convention Center as part of a two-day fan fest for UFC 276 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

International Fight Week was held in Las Vegas for the first time in the history of the sport, and the festivities were as good as the actual card on Saturday.

8 News Now spoke to some individuals who made the trip from outside the U.S. to be here.

“I’m from Canada, I came here to Las Vegas for the first time and it’s the best week of my life,” said visitor Ryan Bouizza.

“We came from Australia and now we’ve got Volkanovski on the card. We got Adesanya from New Zealand too. Aussies and Kiwis on the card, so it’s got a super international feel,” said visitor Dave Frarkas.