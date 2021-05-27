Las Vegas Bowl to be held at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 30

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 16: The Las Vegas Bowl logo is displayed at midfield at Sam Boyd Stadium during the game between the Boise State Broncos and the Oregon Ducks on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A date, time, and location has been announced for the Las Vegas Bowl! The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will be played Thursday, Dec. 30, at Allegiant Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

“Playing so close to New Year’s Day for the first time is a great way to highlight our new home at Allegiant Stadium in the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. “New Year’s Eve is a marquee holiday in Las Vegas, and what better way to kick off the celebration than a sensational bowl game.”

This year’s game will be televised on ESPN and feature a team from the Pac-12 Conference against a team from the Big Ten Conference.

“Our entire community looks forward to bringing a Big Ten team here this December and then an SEC representative next year as part of our new rotating matchup to take on the Pac-12,” Saccenti said.

The annual college football postseason event features an alignment of three top conferences that feature 40 powerhouse brands spanning the nation.

Tickets will go on sale on July 1. Visit here to purchase them and for more information.

The game will mark the first time a Las Vegas Bowl game is played after Christmas. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent game was played Dec. 21, 2019.

The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN.