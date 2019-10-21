Knights vs. Flyers; Dansk to start as goalie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights (6-3-0) are in Philadelphia today to take on the Flyers (2-3-1) in a 4 p.m. start from Wells Fargo Center. The Knights have won 4 of their last 5 games and hope to keep their hot streak alive on the road.

Oscar Dansk will get the start in goal for the Knights. He was recalled from Chicago after back-up goalie Malcolm Subban went down with an unknown injury. Dansk played in 3 games for the Knights during their inaugural season, winning all three. This will be his first start in the NHL since those first three games.

The Knights play at Chicago tomorrow, so with back-to-back games typically coach Gerard Gallant likes to give goalie Marc-Andre Fleury one of the games off, so it’s assumed Fleury would get the start Tuesday at Chicago.

The Knights return home Friday for an afternoon game in T-Mobile Arena to honor Nevada Day. That is a 3 p.m.start against the Colorado Avalanche.