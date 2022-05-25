LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL lost a bid to scuttle former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit accusing the league of maliciously forcing him to resign last October through leaks of offensive emails to the media.

A Nevada judge ruled against the league in a battle pitting the coach who departed the Raiders with more than six seasons remaining on his record 10-year, $100 million contract against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Attorneys for neither side commented following a 90-minute hearing in Las Vegas.

Gruden emerged from the courtroom declaring “Go Raiders.”

He told reporters he hoped his case against the league and Goodell would play out.