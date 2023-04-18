LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs didn’t materialize into the outcome they wanted Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg Jets came into T-Mobile Arena taking Game 1 and an early 1-0 series lead. The 5-1 Jets victory was sprung on two timely second-period goals from Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois, which were Winnipeg’s first two shots of the period. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was strong stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

William Karlsson tallied the only goal for the Golden Knights at the four-minute mark of the second period.

The Golden Knights will look to rebound in Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Thursday night and avoid an 0-2 series deficit when the series shifts to Winnipeg for Games 3 and 4.