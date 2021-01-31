‘It’s been a blessing’: Faith Lutheran alum describes NFL journey, excitement heading to Super Bowl LV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — John Molchon is living the improbable dream of an undrafted rookie in the NFL. The Faith Lutheran High School alum is Super Bowl-bound with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Molchon has build a strong foundation of faith and family.

“It’s been an amazing year for me. It’s been a blessing. I’ve learned so much from it and I can’t be more thankful,” the Super Bowl-bound lineman told 8 Sports Now.

After being one of the most decorated and dominate student athletes Faith Lutheran has ever seen, Molchon became a giant for Boise State. The two-time all Mountain West lineman went undrafted, but quickly signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay in 2020.

It didn’t take long for a veteran force to let the rookie know it was real.

“I got thrown into the second team really quickly and I was excited for that. I was ready to put the playbook on the actual field,” he said.

Not many people get to see the “Greatest of All Time” every day at work. Tom Brady is 43. John Molchon is 23.

The year the star quarterback won his third Super Bowl title, Molchon was in second grade.

“That respect will always be there as far as his history and where he’s at in his career,” he noted. “I just think the way he handles himself with a fun, but very competitive-focused mindset, it’s contagious.”

It’s Super Bowl week and the Faith Lutheran alum is on the frontline of sports history, and soaking it in.

“It was just so much fun. Just the celebration was good and we all knew that we’re not done,” Molchon said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7. You can watch the game right here on 8 News Now at 3:30 p.m.