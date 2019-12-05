Hershey Bears’ fans help set new world record with ‘Teddy Bear Toss’

HERSHEY, Penn. (KLAS) — The Hershey Bears have once again established a new world record in one of the more unusual promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, collected 45,650 teddy bears and stuffed animals in its annual Teddy Bear Toss.

This surpasses the club’s previous world record of 34,798 collected in 2018. The world-famous event sees fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following the team’s first goal of the game.

The stuffed animals are then collected and donated to around 40 local charities ahead of the holiday season.