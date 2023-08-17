LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Henderson Little League team competing in the Little League World Series is part of what’s known in Little League World as “Nevada District 2.”



Our Nate Tannenbaum sat down with Bob Fleming, the District 2 Administrator, about the excitement surrounding the team now in Pennsylvania. Fleming says:

“They get a new uniform. Now they represent the Mountain Region. They’ve got a new color that they’re wearing. They get to tour the museums. They get to see what it’s like. They go to a dorm. They’re in a grove with all the other teams that are here. You gotta remember: they’re one of the ten top teams in the United States. No matter what they do during the tournament, they need to be proud.”

If Henderson had won Wednesday afternoon they would have played again at noon on Friday.



Since they lost to the team from Rhode Island, they’re now in the Elimination Bracket.

Their next game is Saturday afternoon at 3 (Las Vegas time) against either the champs of the Western Region from El Segundo, CA (near Los Angeles) or the Great Lakes Region winners from New Harmony, OH (near Columbus).

Stay with 8NewsNow for complete coverage of our local young men at the Little League World Series.