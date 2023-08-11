Close-up of a baseball sitting near the foul line (Credit: Adobe Stock Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Little League continues its trek to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

History was made again as the Henderson Little League became the second team in Nevada state history to reach the Little League World Series.

Dominance was the word in San Bernardino, CA. Friday afternoon as Henderson no-hit Utah, 10-0.

Once again, Henderson starting pitcher Nolan Gifford was dynamic striking out 11, who also struck out 16 in the team’s Mountain Region opening game win 6-1 on August 6.

Henderson Little League’s next opponent has yet to be determined.