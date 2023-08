LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Little League advanced in the Little League World Series, after a dominating win over Ohio Saturday afternoon.

The Southern Nevada team won its second game 13-2, bouncing back from a first-round loss in the double-elimination tournament. The game was called after 4 innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Nolan Gifford scored the team’s only home run Saturday.

Henderson will turn around and play again Sunday at 11 am PT against North Dakota.